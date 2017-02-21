Kentucky inmate charged with witness, evidence tampering

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Kentucky inmate has been charged with witness tampering, evidence tampering, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Patrick Catlett, already an inmate at the Christian County jail, was charged Monday.

In a recorded phone call from the jail on Feb. 13, he asked the roommate of the victim in the assault case that he’s currently jail for to find the weapon used in that assault and get rid of it, according to Hopkinsville police.

Authorities said that later on Feb, 15, in a recorded conversation, Catlett threatened to kill the victim.

He also told the victim’s roommate what to say so he could get the charges against him dropped, according to police.