Judge Moreland temporarily stepping aside from treatment courts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The judge in charge of Davidson County’s Drug Court is temporarily stepping aside to deal with what he says are his own substance abuse problems.

Embattled General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland told News 2 that beginning Wednesday fellow judge Gale Robinson will take over the duties of Drug Court and the Cherished H.E.A.R.T.S. program.

Moreland has led the nationally known drug court program for 14 years and just last year helped start Cherished Hearts in Davidson County.

The program is touted as one of the most successful in the nation.

As News 2 reported last week, the State Board of Judicial Conduct has launched an investigation into the ethical conduct of Judge Moreland.