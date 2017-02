NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two garages were damaged in a fire in south Nashville Tuesday morning.

The homeowner told News 2 she woke up and realized her backyard was abnormally bright. She noticed the flames and tried to use her garden hose to put them out while she called 911.

Heavy flames then took over the garage and burned one car inside.

A neighbor’s garage was also damaged. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.