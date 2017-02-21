Elementary students already training for Kids Rock Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some elementary school students are already training for the Kids Rock Nashville race.

Nearly 4,000 children are expected to take part in the one mile race, which will be held on April 30 in downtown Nashville.

The idea is that by race day the child participants can call themselves a marathon runner.

“So you complete 25 miles leading up to race weekend and finish that final mile on race day to become a marathoner,” explained kids race director Malain McCormick.

New this year to Nashville’s Rock ‘n Roll Marathon – organizers will hold a one mile race for both adults and children on April 27.

The race runs from the historic courthouse to Ascend Amphitheater.

For more information, visit runrocknroll.com/Nashville.