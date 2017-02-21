Dozens visit Sen. Beavers office to talk about ‘natural marriage’ act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people who support gay marriage got a chance to talk to state Senator Mae Beavers on Tuesday.

A group filed into the Mt. Juliet senator’s state capitol office since she is in support of the Defense of Natural Marriage Act.

The bill outlines marriage to “just be” between a man and woman. The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled marriage is legal between same sex couples.

The group there Tuesday was the same that protested a news conference last week that led to Sen. Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody abruptly leaving.

“The only reason we are here today is to talk about this idea, that we were agitators, and that we don’t deserve the same rights as other Tennesseans,” said organizer Ryan Jeanes.

“Unfortunately or fortunately, Mae Beavers was a huge supporter of the protesters in 2002 right here at the capitol,” Jeanes said.

No word from Senator Beavers on how her talks with the protesters went.