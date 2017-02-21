Dog found alive 10 days after being thrown from car in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-year-old dog missing since a car accident on Feb. 10 has been found.

Kristen Hollis and Michael Beasley said their dog Daisy was thrown out of the car during the crash.

The Bloodhound was riding in the back with her head out the window when they were hit, flipping their vehicle.

They couple was searching the surrounding area of the site off Murfreesboro Pike for several days without any leads.

Beasley told News 2 Tuesday that Daisy was found Monday night on Patricia Drive at an apartment complex about two miles from the crash site.

He said they set up traps and were finally able to capture her late in the night.