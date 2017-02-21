Developers change design of downtown Nashville high-rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Downtown Nashville is growing in a big way. A high-rise apartment building is still under construction at Church Street and Fifth Avenue.

Just this week, the developer of 505 Nashville decided to make some changes to the design.

Instead of a “mechanical screen” wall on the roof of the building, the developer decided to go with a flat, extended roof.

The 505 is billed as the city’s tallest residential building that will include luxury penthouse and residence units.

It will also have a saltwater pool, sunbathing terrace, pickle ball court, tennis court, private pool with cabanas, and more.

The top floor of the building will be installed in May, and the first units will be available in October. Construction is expected to be finished by next January.