NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – City officials said Tuesday construction is set to begin this month on a new community center in Madison.

The existing center will remain open as the new one is being built over the next 12 months.

A master plan for the entire park has also been developed.

According to the city, the new center is a recommendation of the Countywide Parks and Greenways Master Plan, a long-term guide for future investments in the park’s outdoor areas as funding becomes available.