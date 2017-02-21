Congressman Blackburn hosts town hall in City of Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congressman Marsha Blackburn hosted a town hall meeting in Fairview Tuesday afternoon.

The event was at maximum capacity and seating was capped at 100, requiring reservations.

It began at 3:30 p.m. with demonstrators outside the Fairview City Hall.

“We really want a chance just to sit down and talk with her. We’re not against her. We’re not fighting her. We really just want the opportunity to sit down eye to eye, talk with her, tell her what we’re concerned about, see if there’s any possibility that we can find common ground,” said Rebecca Purington.

