NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chris Brown announced he is bringing his upcoming tour to the Bridgestone Arena this spring.

Tickets to the April 30 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $26.25 to $195.45, plus applicable taxes.

Brown will be joined by 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.

The 33-city tour will also make stops in Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Miami, among other places.

Brown is known for his hits such as, “Turn Up the Music,” “Yeah” and “Forever.”