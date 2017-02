MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after eight unlocked cars were burglarized in Millersville over the weekend.

According to a release, it happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday in the Cimarron Trace subdivision off of Williamson Road.

Police said the suspects stole a Glock 23 handgun, more than $1,300 in cash, designer handbags, power tools and prescription medication.

Anyone with information is urged to call Millersville Police Department at 615-859-2758.