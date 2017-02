MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A road has been closed in Mt. Juliet as fire crews battle a house fire.

Brighton Circle is closed between Devonshire Drive and Brownstone Street.

Crews on scene said everyone inside the home was able to escape without injury.

A dog was carried out of the home by Fire Chief Jamie Luffman and does not appear to be injured.

@MtJulietFire Chief Luffman carries out a dog that firefighters found inside the Brighton Cir home. The dog appears to be unharmed. pic.twitter.com/zZjAGn3kxk — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) February 21, 2017

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.