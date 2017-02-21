Bill Goodman’s Gun Show at Wilson County Expo Center this weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bill Goodman’s Gun & Knife Show announced it will be coming to the greater Nashville area this weekend.

It’s being held Saturday and Sunday at the Wilson County Expo Center on East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

The show will offer the guest the chance to see a wide array of hunting, shooting, and self-defense related equipment.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $1 for kids ages 12 and under, and parking is free.

“We are excited to add the Wilson County Expo Center to our venue list,” said company spokesman David Goodman.

For more than 30 years, the shows have been held at the Nashville fairgrounds, but last year the Metro Fair Board voted to ban future gun shows there.

News 2 reached out to Goodman Tuesday night, and he says the people running the fairgrounds turned anti-gun and refused to re-sign the contract.

Goodman says the case is in the appeals court and they’re just waiting for a decision. He hopes the fairgrounds will be forced to re-sign the contract because they are “law abiding businesses and have not broken any laws.”