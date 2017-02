NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify two men wanted for questioning.

Authorities want to speak to the suspects about their possible involvement with a La Vergne home invasion that happened in late January.

Anyone who recognizes them should call Detective Scott Hudgens at 615-793-7744 or you may anonymously contact Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.