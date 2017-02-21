2 men accused of stealing clothing, computers from Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police have arrested two men accused of stealing clothing and computers from the Walmart located on Mallory Lane.

Authorities were called to the business at 12:45 p.m. Sunday after the men fled from security.

Officers were able to spot the pickup truck based on its description and conducted a traffic stop.

Stolen merchandise valued at more than $1,000 was found inside the vehicle by officers.

The driver, 21-year-old Ricky Chears is charged with driving on a revoked license, felony theft and criminal trespass. He has been released on a $4,000 bond.

His passenger, Kenneth Booker, a convicted felon, has been charged with felony theft and criminal trespass. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Both men had previously received lifetime bans from Walmart stores.

They are due in court on March 2 at 1 p.m.