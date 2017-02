NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If the Williamson County School Board gets their way there will be two new schools in the Brentwood area soon.

Schools Director Mike Looney announced the district has purchased land for an elementary school and a middle school on Split Load Road. That’s just west of Nolensville Road.

According to the school board the cost of the schools is around $9 million.

The district will now ask Williamson County for the money to build the schools.