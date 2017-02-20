Violent night in Hickman County leaves man dead, another shot

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was murdered and another nearly died overnight Saturday in Hickman County.

Detective Michael Doddo told News 2 the call came in at 12:30 a.m. Sunday from a home on Gibbons Road in Lyles.

That’s where authorities found Austin Stewart unresponsive. Detectives say the man in his early 20s had been shot in the back with a 30-30 long gun.

Det. Doddo says his death came after an argument over a pack of cigarettes.

Trevor Spears, 19, was taken into custody and charged in connection with the homicide.

A few minutes after the murder call, deputies respond to 3180 Highway 100 in Lyles. That’s where they Darien Reyes, 23, shot multiple times.

According to his mother, Reyes was shot in the leg, both shoulders, and the chest.

“It’s a feeling no parent wants to go through, sitting at the hospital and waiting to see what they are going to tell you next. it is not a good feeling at all,” Debrika Cabell told News 2 outside Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives aren’t sure what the motive for the shooting is. Det. Doddo says it was a party and then three suspects opened fire, striking Reyes.

Doddo says two of three suspects now wanted for attempted murder have been identified as Randall Robinson and Freddy Godines.

“That’s concerning, Mr. Godines has a history of aggravated assault. He is on probation at this time for doing the same thing,” the detective told News 2.

The victim’s mother says her son will live, but he has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

“He is a jokester, loves to make people laugh. He is my bright, funny guy,” Cabell said.

Detectives say the suspects shot Reyes with a .40 caliber weapon.

According to his mother, Reyes is in shock. The young man thinks he’s been shot once in the shoulder. He doesn’t realize he’s actually been shot four times.

“It went all the way down thru his leg. It ruptured his colon, his liver, his gallbladder, it went out his buttocks,” she explained.

According to Hickman County investigators, the motive for the shooting is unclear. The mother doesn’t know why her son was shot either:

“He doesn’t know the people who done it. He was at a friend’s house, they come into that house, and started shooting,” she said. “I don’t know if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time; I just know it happened. It shouldn’t have. I am in shock.”

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects– Randall Robinson or Freddy Godines—should contact your local enforcement.

You can call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-2491.