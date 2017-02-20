Sex offender arrested in Franklin after failing to register

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who failed to register as a sex offender after his 2009 conviction in a child sex case out of Alabama has been arrested in Franklin.

According to Franklin police, Vittorio Villella had been living in Williamson County for more than eight years.

Police said the 52-year-old man had intentionally avoided his requirement to register with the sex offender registry.

Villella was arrested last Friday and is charged with violation of the sex offender registry.

He is now free on a $40,000 bond set by the magistrate and is due in court on March 2.