Search for Nashville Bike Week organizer continues, event to go on as planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for the organizer of Nashville Bike Week continues as the organization promises the event will go on as planned.

A new venue for the 10-day festival has not been named, but an email from the organization to News 2 said that Nashville Bike Week would announce the new venue within the week.

Meanwhile the organizer of the event, Mike Axle, whose legal name is Michael Lewis Leffingwell, has not turned himself in on outstanding warrants in Sumner and Maury counties, and in Georgia and Missouri.

Nashville Bike Week pointed out in its email that the warrants for Leffingwell are not connected to activity with the organization and the organization has not broken any laws.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said his office continues to be contacted by people concerned about the event and whether it is a scam.

“We have about 250 people who have contacted us about the event,” he said by phone. “We are also trying to plan logistically for the event if it does happen.”

Previously the event was going to happen at the Loretta Lynn Ranch from September 14 to 24. The ranch announced earlier this month that it cut ties with the event because the organization did not meet financial obligations.

However, the event provided a voicemail from the Tennessee Department of Health that said the event could not be permitted at the ranch because of the number of people expected.

In an email to News 2, the event said all of its financial obligations are paid and current. It also said refunds are being processed for people who requested a refund.

News 2 went to the address listed as the headquarters of the company organizing Nashville Bike Week.

A woman at the home said Leffingwell no longer lived at the address and she did not know where he is located.

Reporter Joseph Pleasant will have more on this story on News 2 at 6.