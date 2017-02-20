Road rage incident leads to shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Wilson County are investigating a shooting that all began as a road rage incident.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started in the area of Carthage Highway and Big Springs Road.

The victim reportedly told Wilson County deputies he passed a slow moving car. That slow car then sped up and passed the victim. When the car slowed down, the victim passed again.

The victim and the suspect both got out of their car and there was reportedly a scuffle. The suspect then shot the victim one time.

Deputies said the two people involved did not know each other.

The suspect is 6 foot 2 inches tall with dark hair and a goatee. Police said he is likely in his 30s. He was driving an older model GMC Sierra with either a crew cab or an extended cab.

If you have any information about this incident call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.