Possible threat prompts heightened security at Spring Hill High School

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Security will be heightened at Spring Hill High School on Tuesday after a possible threat was posted to social media.

Maury County Schools spokeswoman Kim Doddridge told News 2 the threat had the letters “SHHS” but presented no specific connection to Spring Hill High.

School officials are erring on the side of caution but stress there is no concrete evidence at this time that any school is in danger.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Dr. Chris Marczak, the Director of Schools, retweeted a screenshot Monday evening, saying if anyone recognizes the person in the photos, they should contact the sheriff at 931-380-5733.