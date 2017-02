NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for a Jeep they believe was involved in a gas station robbery Monday morning.

According to Metro police the robbery happened just after Midnight at the Delta Express off Interstate 40 in Hermitage.

Metro Police said a man with a gun took cash and fled in a gold Jeep.

After a brief pursuit the driver managed to evade police.

A suspect description has not been released by police.