Police: 2 men try to return stolen merchandise at TJ Maxx

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police hope the public can help identify two men accused in a TJ Maxx theft.

Authorities say the suspects entered the TJ Maxx on Cool Springs Boulevard separately around 6 p.m. Feb. 13.

Each of the men reportedly tried to return merchandise stolen from another TJ Maxx store.

Franklin police report the suspects became disruptive and caused a disturbance during the attempted transaction.

Both men are now wanted on charges of theft and disorderly conduct. Information about their identity is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.