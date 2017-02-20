No one hurt after train grazes Jeep in Robertson County

ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver lucked out Monday night after police say a Jeep was grazed by a train in Robertson County.

Authorities were called to the tracks near Woodruf Road in Adams, Tennessee, around 8:30 p.m., according to the Robertson Co. Emergency Management Agency.

Officials told News 2 the driver of the Jeep was reportedly intoxicated and thought gravel near the tracks was his or her own driveway.

A passing train then grazed the side of the Jeep. Luckily, no one was injured.

The engineer moved the freight train down the tracks and notified authorities, emergency personnel said.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Further details were not immediately known.