Motorcyclist dies in crash on Arnold Air Force Base

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist died while driving down the highway that cuts through the Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma.

The accident involving a Ford Mustang happened just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Wattendorf Memorial Highway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Mary McBee, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang in northbound lanes when she “failed to yield when while turning left” onto Interstate 24.

Korey Bebow, 38, who was riding a Harley Davidson, clipped the back of the Mustang.

Bebow, of Manchester, died at the scene. THP says he was wearing a helmet, but it was not one approved by the Department of Transportation.

McBee, of Decherd, was reportedly injured, but details on her injuries and condition were not released.