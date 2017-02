Monday is ‘Love Your Pet Day!’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Give your furry friend extra treats and cuddles because February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day!

According to the Nature’s Recipe Love Your Pet Day National Survey, 26 percent of Americans consider their dog to be their best friend.

Here are the top 5 reasons why American’s love their dogs:

My dog gives me unconditional love (57 percent)

My dog helps comfort me when I’m sad (45 percent)

My dog makes me look forward to coming home (33 percent)

My dog helps me be a more loving as a person (27 percent)

My dog teaches me to be more patient (26 percent)

National Love Your Pet Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Biscuit (Courtesy: Dirk Mooth) Zaidyn and his pup (Courtesy: Stephanie Langston) Hank (L) and Charlie (R) (Courtesy: Neil Orne) Percy (L) and Patton (R) with their mom Dawn Davenport (Courtesy: Dawn Davenport) Patton (L) and Percy (R) (Courtesy: Dawn Davenport) Patton (Courtesy: Dawn Davenport) Harry (Courtesy: Julie Edwards) Phoebe (L) and Nina (R) (Courtesy: Bob Mueller) Phoebe (Courtesy: Bob Mueller) Nina (Courtesy: Bob Mueller) Photo: Cherish Lombard Courtesy: Cherish Lombard Courtesy: Cherish Lombard Snackey Girl (Courtesy: Brittney Baird) Augustus (Courtesy: DeAnn Hays) Augustus (L) and Dixie (R) (Courtesy: DeAnn Hays) Dixie (Courtesy: DeAnn Hays) Mozzie and his human Eli (Courtesy: Hunter Patterson) Pippa (Courtesy: Hunter Patterson) Daisy (Courtesy: Boyd Sadler) Zaidyn and his pup (Courtesy: Stephanie Langston) Lucy (L) and Leo (R) (Courtesy: Brett Martin)