Man shot and killed at home in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed at a home in Paris on Friday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Jon Goodlow tracked his estranged wife’s car to a home on Turkey Lane. The release states a tracking device was placed on the woman’s car by a third party.

Upon arriving to the home, Goodlow took the tracking device off the car and forced his way into the home.

Once inside, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say there was a struggle between Goodlow and his estranged wife.

Moments later, the resident of the home, John Green, shot Goodlow.

Goodlow died at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.