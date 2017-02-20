Man accused of trying to force way into estranged wife’s Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Alabama is accused of trying to force his way into his wife’s Franklin home.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning at 1:10 a.m. where the disturbance on Finnhorse Lane caught the attention of neighbors.

Officers were called to the area and encountered Bryan Hicks, 55, as he was driving nearby down Long Lane.

According to a press release, a loaded handgun was found in Hicks’ possession during a traffic stop.

The 55-year-old man is now charged with aggravated domestic assault and attempted aggravated burglary.

Hicks is free on $50,000 bond and due in court March 2.