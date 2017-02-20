Longtime Nashville residents worry property increase will force them to move

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County homeowners will start getting reappraisal notices in April from the county property assessor’s office.

While the tax rate won’t change, the amount people pay will depending on your home value increase.

And as housing prices shoot up in Nashville, long-time homeowners who don’t plan on moving say they’re not reaping the benefits.

Merva Wynn has lived in East Nashville for 18 years. Her home value is estimated to increase 37 percent, which means she could pay $100 more each month in property taxes.

“It’s scary for me for what the potential will be,” Wynn told News 2. “You expect that when you get older things become easier or you’ve paid your dues.”

The average property assessment increase in Davidson County is 35 percent.

According to the group Nashville Organizing for Action and Hope (NOAH), the increase will disproportionately affect seniors and low-income homeowners.

But there are programs that can help. Homeowners 65 or older with a joint income less than $41,600 for 2015 can apply annually to have their property taxes frozen at their current amount.

Homeowners who are 65 or older, disabled, or disabled veterans with a joint income less than $29,180 for 2015 can have their property taxes rebated by the state.

You need to apply by April 5 at the Davidson County Trustee’s Office with a proof of age, evidence that the property is your principal residence and have your federal tax return from 2015.

There will be three neighborhood sites where people can apply for tax assistance next month:

Saturday, March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Saturday, March 11 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the South Police Precinct, 5101 Harding Pl.

Saturday, March 25 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist of East Nashville, 601 Main Street