CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for the people who are responsible for vandalizing several historic cemeteries in Cheatham County.

According to the sheriff’s department Facebook page, both Scott and Young cemeteries have been damaged recently.

The department is offering an $800 reward for information leading to arrests.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity around any cemetery is urged to call 615-792-2098.