Family still has questions after arrest made in McMinnville homicide

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a marine who was found murdered in McMinnville two weeks ago said they still have unanswered questions about what happened to their love one.

Barry Cole and his mother shared a home on Lind Street. She was the one who found his body on February 6 inside an outbuilding on the property that he referred to as his “man cave.”

Family members told News 2 Cole had been beaten and stabbed.

Wesley Leverett has since been arrested in the case and the 25-year-old is charged with criminal homicide. Investigators said the two men were acquaintances.

A possible motive has not yet been discussed in the case, and Cole’s sister said the most important question in the case remains unanswered.

“Why? I mean, he was at Barry’s home. If they had a disagreement, or whatever happened, I don’t know, but he could have left. He could have went home. He could’ve left. He was at Barry’s house,” Angelia Russell said.

Leverett remains jailed in Warren County on a $1 million bond.