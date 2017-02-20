Cheatham County comes together for mayor battling cancer

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local community is coming together to rally behind their mayor battling cancer for the second time.

Mayor David McCullough is now battling a rare, aggressive form of abdomen cancer. He has been hospitalized since last week, recovering from the surgery that brought him the devastating news.

“They thought they were going in for scar tissue, and when they opened him up, the cancer was back,” said Amber Locke.

“Even though they couldn’t see it on the test, it was there,” she added.

He has spent six years in the county courthouse serving the people of Cheatham County, and now they’ve gathered to serve him.

Monday night was a night of singing and prayer for the man who has touched so many.

“We wanted to get together to show the McCullough family that we’re here for them in the days ahead, no matter what may happen, and just to let our mayor know that we love him, we’re praying for him, and we support him,” said Valerie Dreier.

McCullough was first diagnosed with in July 2015 and spent the past year or so in remission.

He couldn’t’ be at Monday’s vigil in person, so his daughter spoke on the family’s behalf.

“We’ve asked you to pray for us before, and we’re asking again. We want to ask you to help us pray for strength, peace, comfort and healing for my dad and for our family as we go through this because it’s not going to be easy,” said Elizabeth Strunk.

The county mayor has also been a pastor for more than 30 years, and now he and his family are leaning on faith.