Businesses team up to fight crime in area of Global Mall at the Crossings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a community caught in transition, and several businesses around Global Mall at the Crossings may soon be teaming up, hoping for a unified front against crime in the area.

Nearby in an old Best Buy building, the crew at Cavalry Logistics is hard at work, led by Bob King.

“The Crossings area has really gone through a change,” explained King.

But with the growth comes growing pains. Now several businesses are dealing with crime in their own way.

Cavalry Logistics is cracking down on parking lot car burglaries.

“We’ve added extra cameras throughout our facilities,” said King.

The business has also fashioned a horn, which faces the parking lot and can be sounded with a button inside.

“Some of the guys here thought it would be a good idea to try and scare the element away,” noted King.

King is now on a mission, reaching out to other business leaders nearby and hoping to track crime trends in the area.

A number of the leaders met last week to discuss a possible deal with Metro police as business booms.

“We’re trying to create a sense of community within the businesses,” said King. “Our goal is to have a Metro police officer who’s off duty, through the SEU, here between 6 p.m., and 6 a.m.

Many in the area hope these business consolidations will help raise the Crossing’s appeal.

“I think that there’s an overly negative stigma to this area that we’re trying to correct,” said King.

The group will next be gathering at a Chamber of Commerce meeting on March 14. Any nearby businesses interested in this venture are urged to contact King through Cavalry Logistics.