Bomb threats phone-in to 11 Jewish community centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eleven Jewish community centers received phone-in bomb threats on Monday, including ours here in Nashville.

It’s the fourth wave of threats over the past two months, and it’s not the first time Nashville’s center was targeted either.

According to the JCC Association of North America, there have been 69 incidents at 54 centers in 27 states since Jan. 9.

All of the threats have proven to be hoaxes, and all JCCs impacted have returned to regular operations.

Metro police confirmed to News 2 on Monday they were called to the Gordon Jewish Community Center about 5 a.m. Nothing was found.

