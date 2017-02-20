Blind, abused shelter dog has forever family on Love Your Pet Day

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday is Love Your Pet Day, and there’s a lot of love for pets in Middle Tennessee, especially for one Mt. Juliet dog.

The Wilson family rescued the blind pit bull mix that had a history of abuse and had been passed from shelter to shelter.

The family got Bruno from Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation Center. Carter Wilson said the founder of the rescue pulled Bruno from a shelter right before he was scheduled to be euthanized.

“He had been in a shelter for a year, and his time was up,” Wilson said.

The family said they had only planned to foster Bruno, but that changed when he stole their hearts.

It didn’t take long for the family to find out Bruno had been through a lot more than just spending a year of his life in a shelter. When they started posting pictures of him on Facebook, Wilson got an unexpected message from a woman who recognized the dog.

“She said, ‘I don’t want to interrupt your life, and I don’t want to interrupt Bruno’s life, but I had him for three years and someone had taken him from her backyard,’” said Wilson.

The woman told Wilson she had gotten Bruno from another shelter where he had been placed because of an abusive owner.

“He would burn him with cigarettes, and he burned him all over his body. In fact, it was so bad, according to the shelter, you couldn’t see a whole lot of his fur. He even burned the bottom of his pads,” Wilson said.

When the Wilson’s took Bruno to have him neutered, they found out he’s also blind. Although he may not be able to see, he loves to play, just like any other dog. His favorite toys are a rope swing and a log he found in the yard.

Wilson said despite everything Bruno’s been through, he couldn’t ask for a better dog.

“[He’s the] sweetest thing in the world. [He] sleeps with my daughter every night and he’s like a cat in a way. You know how cats will get under covers – like all the way to the end of the bed – he does exactly the same thing,” he said.

Bruno may have gotten a rough start, but the Wilson’s say he has a family now, and he’s going to be a part of their family from now on.