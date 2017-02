NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nine people are displaced after an apartment fire in north Nashville.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen at the Cumberland View Apartments on 25th Avenue North.

There five adults and four children in the apartment and they all got out safely.

One woman was transported to the hospital after she fell when trying to get out of the building, but she is expected to be OK.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.