Welcome home party thrown for dog who was stolen from yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – How do you celebrate a missing dog returning home? You throw a party!

Taylor Olcott threw a big party for her puppy Enzo Sunday afternoon. She was reunited with the 9-week-old, white Golden Retriever last week after it was taken from a north Nashville yard.

The dog-themed bash was held at Centennial Park. It was a way to thank those who helped look for Enzo after he was stolen.

Several other dogs were in attendance to help celebrate Enzo’s return. They enjoyed the get together and were given “paw-ty favors.”

