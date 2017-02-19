South Nashville church celebrates Black History Month with living history museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A south Nashville church used Sunday as a chance to celebrate Black History Month.

Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church had a living history museum.

Young members of the church dressed up like important historical figures and gave presentations about that person’s contributions to African-American history.

The organizer of the event told News 2 she was inspired when she saw a similar event at her granddaughter’s school.

“And I thought we could take it up a couple of notches and actually talk about our rich history,” explained Jackie Beaird. “There’s so much African-American history that we don’t know, and they’re stories that need to be told and our children need to know it, as well as others.”

Those who organized the event said they were surprised and “feel blessed” by the turnout for Sunday’s event.