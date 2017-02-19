Predators beat Columbus 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Juuse Saros had a career high 35-saves, helping the Nashville Predators beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 in Columbus Sunday.

The Predators came out quickly grabbing a 1-0 lead on Ryan Ellis’s 9th of the goal of the season.

Kevin Fiala beat Sergei Bobrovsky nine minutes into the second period for a 2-0 Nashville lead. Fiala was just recalled from Milwaukee in time for his seventh of the year.

Fifty-eight seconds later though, the Blue Jackets cut the lead to one when former Predator Seth Jones shot was deflected passed Saros by Brandon Saad to make it 2-1.

With four minutes left in the second period, Calle Jarnkrok made it 3-1 Nashville on his 12th goal of the season.

Columbus answered the next two goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Zach Werenski to tie it up at 3-3 in the third period.

Mattias Eckholm scored the game winner for Nashville though nine minutes into the third.

Defenseman PK Subban had two assists for Nashville. He also had a goal and four assists over the last three games.