Police search for gunmen who robbed Antioch Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for two men who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

It happened on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the store on 2214 Hobson Pike.

The suspects are described as black men who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at http://www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.