Ohio man charged with murder in death of his 5-week-old baby

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his 5-week-old baby.

On Feb. 10, a little before 2:30 p.m., Niles Fire Department and Lane Ambulance responded to a medical call.

Niles Police Department issued a press release stating the medical call was in reference to a baby with a heart condition. The baby was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The following day, the hospital called Niles PD to report a case of possible abuse in reference to the baby, according to the press release, to which an investigation began.

On Feb. 18, detectives took the father, 32-year-old Matthew Wilson, into custody.

He was placed in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.