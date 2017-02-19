MTA bus involved in head-on collision in east Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville Metro Transit Authority bus was involved in a head-on collision in east Nashville Sunday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Grace Street around 10:30 a.m.
At least one person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Metro police told News 2 no one on the bus was injured and the bus was stopped at the time of the crash.
Witnesses told News 2 the car that hit the bus struck another vehicle before hitting the bus head-on.
No additional information was released.
