MTA bus involved in head-on collision in east Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville Metro Transit Authority bus was involved in a head-on collision in east Nashville Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Grace Street around 10:30 a.m.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Metro police told News 2 no one on the bus was injured and the bus was stopped at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told News 2 the car that hit the bus struck another vehicle before hitting the bus head-on.

No additional information was released.

