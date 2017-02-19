Metro Water asks customers to reduce water usage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Water Services is asking all customers to reduce water usage until Sunday afternoon after planned maintenance placed a strain on the operating system.

The utility released a statement around 10:30 a.m. asking residential customers to reduce water usage for the next three hours.

“Eliminating non-essential use such as irrigation, car washing, etc. until 1:30 pm will help us ensure that water is available for essential purposes,” said spokesperson Sonia Allman.

Metro Water Services is in the process of performing necessary maintenance and improvements to the K. R. Harrington Water Treatment Plant in Donelson.

The improvements required the plant to be shut down for 12 hours, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The utility reported provisions were made for the Omohundro Water Treatment Plant and reservoirs in the Metro Water system to service the entire area during the maintenance.

However, Metro Water Services reported it is experiencing a higher than anticipated water use, which is placing a strain on the system.

The strain is reportedly causing low water pressure in the Hermitage area.

“We appreciate your cooperation in this request and hope to have the treatment plant back in service by 1:00 pm,” the statement concluded.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call 615-862-4600.

Customer Alert: High Water Use during Water Treatment Plant Maintenance Activities. Customers asked to reduce water use until 1:30pm today pic.twitter.com/43crQ0DUgO — Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) February 19, 2017