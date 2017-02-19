Metro police use cell phone data to track stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Police used cell phone data to track down a car stolen during a carjacking in Donelson on Saturday near Massman Drive and Goodbar Drive.

The victim told police several suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

According to court records, the victim’s cell phone pinged in the area. Officers spotted the stolen car and followed it to the Southwood Park apartments on Glastonbury Road.

Police say 20-year-old Johnvontae Jackson was driving the vehicle and turned onto a dead end road. When the officer turned on his lights, Jackson allegedly ran but was later taken into custody.

Jackson was identified as one of the suspects involved in the carjacking by the victims.

Jackson was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and driving without a license. His bond was set at $75,000.