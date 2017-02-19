Marijuana smell leads to arrests, discovery of fraudulent credit cards and drugs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A smell of marijuana in a mall parking lot let to the arrest of two men in Mt. Juliet.

It happened Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Providence Marketplace.

According to a press release, an officer was patrolling the parking lot when he smelled the odor coming from a car parked near Yankee Candle.

The person inside the car, 29-year-old Dominique Holmes, of Georgia, was detained.

Officers reportedly found a baggy of marijuana, pills, credit cards with different names and fake driver’s licenses from Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and California in the car.

They say then learned that Holmes was with 26-year-old Gregory Grant, who is also from Georgia.

Grant reportedly tried to hide in the Providence 14 movie theater, but police were able to track him down.

After checking several stores in Providence, authorities learned that Grant tried to buy a cell phone at Target using the fake Texas driver’s license and a fraudulent credit card.

Both Holmes and Grant were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Holmes was charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug (marijuana), simple possession of a schedule II drug (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Grant is also facing multiple charges, including fraudulent use of a credit card, using false identification and theft of property.

