Man charged with attempted murder in Trigg County party shooting

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting last month during a party at Lake Barkley State Park.

According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, the party on Jan. 15 at the cabins involved drugs, alcohol and guns.

During that party, a Cadiz man was somehow shot in the leg.

Two men were already charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

One of the men was also charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported a Madisonville man was charged with attempted murder in the case. His name has not been released.