Man caught on camera hitting 7-year-old 62 times

HOUSTON (WCMH) — A Texas man is in custody after authorities say he was caught on camera hitting his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son more than 60 times.

Constable Alan Rosen says a Harris County deputy was monitoring surveillance cameras for illegal dumpers when they saw a man pull up.

“He actually took the child, got around, looked around and started beating him,” Rosen told KTRK. “We’re talking about a 7-year-old child.”

The video shows the man hitting the child on the head, shoulders, torso, legs and buttocks and knocking him to the ground several times.

The cameras captured the license plate, allowing deputies to track down 27-year-old Kordarell Williams.

Authorities only released a 15-second video, but court proceedings recounted the violent act, saying Williams struck the child with a belt 62 times while he was sprawled out on the hood of the vehicle.

According to Constable Rosen, Williams admitted to striking the child.

“The suspect claimed the child had taken a little key chain, that’s why he did it,” Rosen said.

Authorities say the boy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment following the incident.