Gallatin police search for runaway teen

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are looking for a runaway teen who was last seen on Saturday.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding 14-year-old Jennie Downs.

She was last seen leaving with an unknown white male driving a gray 4-door pickup truck.

Jennie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. On the day she disappeared, she was wearing a leather jacket, blue T-shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.