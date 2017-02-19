Family honors life of murdered Macon County woman

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a woman who was killed last weekend in Macon County honored her life on Sunday.

This would have been Alisha Mondoni’s 33rd birthday.

Her family released balloons at her grave site in Smyrna, just one day after she was buried.

A neighbor found Mondoni and James Turner in a car near Hartsville on Saturday, Feb. 11. They were both shot and were later pronounced dead.

Mondoni’s close friends believe she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

One suspect has been arrested for the crime and another added to the the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

