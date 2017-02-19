Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 6, 2014, file photo, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen after being unveiled at Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government will fine Fiat Chrysler a record $105 million for violating safety laws in a series of recalls, a person briefed on the matter says. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will reveal the fine on Monday, July 27, 2015, says the person who didn't want to be identified because the official announcement hasn't been made. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 6, 2014, file photo, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen after being unveiled at Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government will fine Fiat Chrysler a record $105 million for violating safety laws in a series of recalls, a person briefed on the matter says. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will reveal the fine on Monday, July 27, 2015, says the person who didn't want to be identified because the official announcement hasn't been made. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it is recalling some Chrysler cars because driveshaft bolts can come loose on all-wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Chrysler says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts for the cars, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin March 31. About 75,000 cars are affected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

There have been no reports nor accidents or injuries.